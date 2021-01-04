WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik appear at NCB office for mandatory attendance as their father accompanies them

As part of court procedures and their bail conditions, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty appeared before the NCB on Monday.

A day after siblings Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty were snapped in the suburbs of Mumbai house hunting, they were seen once again on Monday outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office. Videos and photos on social media showed Rhea, Showik and her father entering the NCB office in South Mumbai as they were appearing for mandatory attendance. As per reports, Rhea and Showik, who were arrested on drug charges and later released on bail, have been asked to be present before the NCB officials every first Monday of the month.

In the videos and photos, Rhea can be seen donning a black kurta and entering the office with her brother and then followed by her father. The trio were inside the office just for a few minutes as they were seen leaving the office soon after. Rhea and Showik did not speak to the paparazzi and zoomed off in their car.

On Sunday, Rhea and Showik were seen in Mumbai's Bandra area as they were looking at properties. While exiting one building, Rhea urged the paparazzi to not follow them. She said, "No, please don't follow us." The siblings were snapped together for the first time ever since they were respectively released on bail last year.

The drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case cropped up after the CBI began investigating. The charges led to Rhea and Showik's arrest along with the late actor's staff also facing consequences. While Rhea was released on bail almost after a month, Showik was released almost after three months.

Credits :Instagram

