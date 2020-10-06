  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 20 by Special NDPS Court

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and other were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drugs case in September this year.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: October 6, 2020 01:36 pm
Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 20 by Special NDPS CourtRhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 20 by Special NDPS Court
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s been a while since the Narcotics Control Bureau has taken over the investigation of drugs angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Ever since then, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, house help Dipesh Sawant have been on the agency’s radar. While they have been arrested by the NCB on September 9, as per a recent development, their judicial custody has been once again extended by the Special NDPS Court. It is reported that they will now be in judicial custody till October 20 for further investigation in the case.

To note, this isn’t the first time that Rhea and others’ judicial custody has been extended in the case. To recall, the actress was sent into the judicial custody till September 22. However, it was later extended till October 6. And while their custody was supposed to come to an end by today evening, it has now been extended again by 14 days. Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik had also moved to Bombay High Court for their bail plea in the last week of September.

However, the Bombay High Court has reserved the order in the matter. On the other hand, NCB has opposed the bail plea in the court and stated that the case is not related to Sushant Singh Rajput but is about the drug syndicate. “All throughout arguments, applicants state that this is connected to Sushant Singh Rajput death case but this investigation has nothing to do with it. I want to point out that this a drug syndicate and that they are all interlinked. All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There were regular links & purchasing. This is not a case related to #SushantSinghRajput, he may have been one of the consumers but the entire transaction and deal is not restricted to him,” ASG Anil Singh had stated.

Also ReadOrder on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty & others’ bail pleas reserved by Bombay High Court

Credits :ANI

You may like these
Order on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty & others’ bail pleas reserved by Bombay High Court
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's bail pleas in drug case adjourned till September 29 by Bombay HC
NCB to visit Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik & Sushant's cook Dipesh in jail to record further statements
Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant’s judicial custody extended till October 6: Reports
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty move to Bombay HC to file bail plea in drug case
NCB busts another drug racket, arrest drug dealer allegedly linked to Showik Chakraborty: Report

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement