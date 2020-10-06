Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 20 by Special NDPS Court

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and other were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drugs case in September this year.

It’s been a while since the Narcotics Control Bureau has taken over the investigation of drugs angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Ever since then, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, house help Dipesh Sawant have been on the agency’s radar. While they have been arrested by the NCB on September 9, as per a recent development, their judicial custody has been once again extended by the Special NDPS Court. It is reported that they will now be in judicial custody till October 20 for further investigation in the case.

To note, this isn’t the first time that Rhea and others’ judicial custody has been extended in the case. To recall, the actress was sent into the judicial custody till September 22. However, it was later extended till October 6. And while their custody was supposed to come to an end by today evening, it has now been extended again by 14 days. Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik had also moved to Bombay High Court for their bail plea in the last week of September.

Special NDPS Court extends judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others till 20th October. #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

However, the Bombay High Court has reserved the order in the matter. On the other hand, NCB has opposed the bail plea in the court and stated that the case is not related to Sushant Singh Rajput but is about the drug syndicate. “All throughout arguments, applicants state that this is connected to Sushant Singh Rajput death case but this investigation has nothing to do with it. I want to point out that this a drug syndicate and that they are all interlinked. All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There were regular links & purchasing. This is not a case related to #SushantSinghRajput, he may have been one of the consumers but the entire transaction and deal is not restricted to him,” ASG Anil Singh had stated.

