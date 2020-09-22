Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant’s judicial custody extended till October 6: Reports

As per reports, the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and Deepesh Sawant has been extended till October 6. Read on!

After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, she was sent to judicial custody until September 22, 2020 and now reports suggest that the judicial custody of Rhea, Showik Chakraborty, Deepesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda has been extended until October 6, 2020. Also, after the sessions court rejected the bail of Rhea, today, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed an application for Bail in the NDPS Case in the Bombay High Court.

Now, as per reports, the bail plea is coming up for hearing on 23rd Sept 2020 before Justice Sarang V Kotwal. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the NCB for alleged procurement of drugs and later, Rhea had also admitted to consuming drugs. Also, Rhea Chakraborty has allegedly named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in the Bollywood drug connection and as per reports, Sara is going to be soon summoned by the NCB. As for Rhea’s brother, in his statement to the NCB, he had confessed that he arranged marijuana for Sushant Singh Rajput and that, Rhea made the payment for the drugs.

In the latest, ’s name has surfaced in the drug chats of Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager, Jaya Saha, and as per reports, Deepika will be issued summons today by the NCB. As we speak, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being probed by three agencies- NCB, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Enforcement Directorate.

#Breaking | Judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Dipesh, Samuel Miranda & Zaid extended till Oct 6. Rhea & Showik have filed a bail plea in Bombay HC today. Tamal & Kajal with details. pic.twitter.com/sAhiEKmFDp — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 22, 2020

