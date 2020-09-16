Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea likely to be filed today in Bombay High Court by their lawyer: Report

As per the latest report by a news channel, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's bail petitions may be filed by lawyer Satish Maneshinde in Bombay High Court today. Both Rhea and Showik were sent into custody after the Narcotic Control Bureau arrested them in drug connection related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Further, the report also stated that Zaid Vilatra, the drug peddler arrested by NCB, is also expected to challenge the remand under section 482 via video conferencing in the Bombay High Court. While Rhea and Showik's bail was rejected by the Sessions Court, their lawyer is likely to file a bail plea today in Bombay HC for an urgent hearing so that they could get time on Thursday for their application. As per the news channel's report, if that does not happen, then they may apply for a date next Monday. Currently, Rhea is in Byculla Jail after being arrested on the alleged drug syndicate connection.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi also have been summoned by the NCB today as their names too cropped up in the alleged drug chats unearthed by the Enforcement Directorate with Rhea and Showik. Meanwhile, the CBI investigation of Sushant's death is going on and ED is probing the money laundering angle alleged by KK Singh in his FIR. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

