Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea likely to be filed today in Bombay High Court by their lawyer: Report
As per the latest development in Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's drug case, their lawyer Satish Maneshinde is likely to file their bail plea in Bombay High Court today. Earlier, the Sessions Court had rejected Rhea and Showik's bail plea after the Narcotics Control Bureau had opposed it. Post that, both Rhea and Showik were sent into judicial custody for 14 days along with Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and other drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and more. Now, as per the latest report of Times Now, their lawyer, Satish Maneshinde may file a bail plea in Bombay HC today.
As per Times Now report, Bombay High Court hears bail applications on two days that is Monday and Thursday. As the Sessions Court order of rejection of Rhea and Showik's bail plea was served to their lawyer on Monday, they apparently could not file a bail plea. However, now, as per the latest update, Rhea and Showik's lawyer is likely to oppose the verdict of the Sessions Court on their bail applications today and may file a bail plea in Bombay High Court today. Both Rhea and Showik were arrested NCB in connection with alleged drug chats in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
Further, the report also stated that Zaid Vilatra, the drug peddler arrested by NCB, is also expected to challenge the remand under section 482 via video conferencing in the Bombay High Court. While Rhea and Showik's bail was rejected by the Sessions Court, their lawyer is likely to file a bail plea today in Bombay HC for an urgent hearing so that they could get time on Thursday for their application. As per the news channel's report, if that does not happen, then they may apply for a date next Monday. Currently, Rhea is in Byculla Jail after being arrested on the alleged drug syndicate connection.
Meanwhile, as per reports, Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi also have been summoned by the NCB today as their names too cropped up in the alleged drug chats unearthed by the Enforcement Directorate with Rhea and Showik. Meanwhile, the CBI investigation of Sushant's death is going on and ED is probing the money laundering angle alleged by KK Singh in his FIR. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.
Also Read|SHRC to announce order on Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Cooper Hospital morgue post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Anonymous 8 hours ago
If SSR was alive he would be in jail now. According to NCB, drugs were procured for him, which he means was the user. And that makes him the prime accused. But Indians are so stupid. India is the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being steered by BJP. . Vote wisely next time India!
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Rhea hid SSR's habits from all to give his death dignity. While his family hid his mental illness & prescribed dangerous medicines during his last days. His family is turning it into a lynch fest for Rhea.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Sure she did... #facepalm
Anonymous 8 hours ago
According to NCB, Rhea and the rest procured drugs for SSR. Ergo he is the user, and that makes him the prime accused. The prime accused is deceased, but the confessions of procurers (Rhea & rest) was enough for NCB to put them all in jail. Had he been alive, he would have confessed or thrown them all under the bus. As long as Rhea is in jail it doesn't matter to birdbrain fans that NCB has tarnished SSR's memory. The witchhunt has made you all blind to the fact that you all have been played by the BJP for quick justice that will convert into votes in Bihar.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
God paud PR is despo today, posting same comments on every article. Lame.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe, but will still come up with nothing as there is indeed nothing. SSR was a grown up man who was hooked on to drugs and people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. Hence BJP sensing a political gain gives it a spin to bring Maharashtra govt down. BJP is brilliantly keeping the biggest herd of sheep in the world occupied through hatred & divide. Vote wisely India!
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Truth
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Rhea still shows no remorse for what happened. She thinks she's a five year old baby who can get away with anything. She purposely informed the killers everything Sushant told her. This lead to Sushant and disha dying. Otherwise these two would have been alive today. She has ruined their families , their goals aspirations etc. I think she will repent only after 20 years in jail.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Agree and that’s why she said “sorry Babu”
Anonymous 9 hours ago
If you look at Rhea C's history, it's very suspicious and curious, how she quickly made inroads in Bollywood where outsiders are never accepted easily and without a struggle. First she was linked with a string of boyfriends, all from well-connected Bollywood families, like Sonam's bro, Aditya (his bro is a head honcho big fish), finally she set her greedy eyes on SSR and the rest is sad history. She seems to have a drug connection to all these people who are suddenly so worried about her. Rhea ko nahin, khud ko bachane ka iraada hain, yeh sab bakwaas. PV post!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Bail will be rejected and rightly. No special treatment for Btown criminals. Marijuana dealing is illegal in India, like it or not. PV post this.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
It is confusing, they are Human rights organization? or Human Idiots Organization? They make a crime out of someone coming to pay respect to the dead? Who are these people and why they are allowed to live in a country like India? They should be sent to Wuhan china where no one is allowed to see the dead and the dead are buried without notifying any of the family members!! I am sure these are the people that don't bury or burn the dead bodies of their family members but left in the open to be eaten by insects or birds!! What a shame! These organizations make India laughable by the rest of the world.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Genius, when a body is in a morgue and under police investigation, there is no legal right to visit, even for family. Rhea had no right to go and went in violation of hospital policy. Access to dead body when it is not legal is a crime. High crime.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Can’t wait to see on what grounds - need a laugh.