Rhea Chakraborty slays in a crop top & denim as she walks out of a clinic; PHOTOS Inside

Rhea Chakraborty has been keeping a low profile ever since she landed herself in controversies last year. The actress who had even distanced herself from social media has slowly and steadily started leading her normal life. From making a comeback on social media to stepping out of her house more often, Rhea grabs attention in whatever she does. Also, the Jalebi actress has become the favourite of the papparazzi. She gets papped wherever she goes. The Chehre actress was once again papped, stepping outside a clinic in Mumbai.

Rhea never tries to make a bold appearance. She always keeps it simple, and this time too, she chose casual attire. Rhea Chakraborty wore a white crop top over a baggy blue coloured denim and completed her look with a black coloured fanny pack. She left her tresses open and wore a mask. The actress looked stunning even in this simple outfit and her no-makeup look.

Rhea Chakraborty is gearing up for her next release Chehre. The film trailer is already out. It was scheduled to release in April, but the film release has been postponed due to the pandemic. Now, the fresh date has not been announced. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. It is a mystery thriller, and its trailer has received an overwhelming response from the audience.

