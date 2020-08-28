Rhea Chakraborty spotted at Santa Cruz police station; Actress and brother escorted by police officers

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the Santa Cruz police station along with brother Showik Chakraborty. The duo were later seen escorted by the police officers.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at Santa Cruz police station along with brother Showik Chakraborty. The duo were later seen escorted by the Mumbai police's officers. The actress got mobbed by the media once she stepped out of the police station to get to her car. The actress has been in the spotlight since the Mumbai police started investigating the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actress was seen at the Santa Cruz police station along with her brother Showik.

The news reports by Republic TV state that the actress came to the police station to request for protection. Previously, Rhea Chakraborty also had shared a video wherein it was seen how her father got mobbed by the media reporters in their building compound. The news reports by Republic TV further stated how its not seen anything like this before where an accused in the case gets escorted by the police officers.

The video by the media outlets see that the Mumbai police officer's escort the actress and her brother to their residence and further they block the entrance for the media reporters to enter the building. As per news reports, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother both got mobbed the moment after they stepped out their vehicle to enter their building. The news reports further state that the actress wants security for her family.

