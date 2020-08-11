Rhea Chakraborty states she sought psychiatrist's help for herself when Sushant Singh Rajput was on treatment
Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly revealed the details of her 2019 Europe trip with Sushant Singh Rajput. As per India Today, the actress has said that she witnessed signs of mental illness in the late actor during their trip to Florence, Italy. They reportedly stayed at a 600-year old heritage hotel that had old paintings on the walls. Sushant reportedly hallucinated after having seen a particular painting that showcased Saturn devouring his child, claims Rhea who was with her brother back then.
The actress has further added how they had to cut their trip short because of Sushant’s ill health. She has claimed that the late actor’s condition worsened after their return to Mumbai. Rhea has stated that he used to shout, scream, and sometimes start crying. That’s not all. The actress has revealed she herself fell into depression while helping Sushant when he was already undergoing treatment for his mental condition.
Rhea has reportedly stated that the late actor asked her to return home on June 8 so that she could recuperate from the same. She has further revealed about having sought an appointment from a psychiatrist for herself. Not only that but the actress has said that she did not step out of her room until she heard of Sushant’s demise on June 14. As per a report by India Today, Sushant had sent a text to Showik Chakraborty on June 10 to ask about Rhea’s well-being.
