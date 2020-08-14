  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty states Sushant Singh Rajput paid for a flat occupied by Ankita Lokhande: Report

News report by India Today claims that Rhea Chakraborty has stated to Enforcement Directorate how Sushant Singh Rajput paid EMIs for a flat which is occupied by the late actor's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.
A news report by India Today claims that Rhea Chakraborty has stated to Enforcement Directorate that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput paid EMIs for a flat which is occupied by actor's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. 

