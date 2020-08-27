0
1
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty states Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to visit a psychiatrist & had met a few doctors

Rhea Chakraborty states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to meet a psychiatrist. The actress also revealed that she and the late actor had met a few doctors.
39392 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 08:48 pm
0
1
0
Save
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea ChakrabortyRhea Chakraborty states Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to visit a psychiatrist & had met a few doctors

In an exclusive interview with India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to meet a psychiatrist. The actress also revealed that she and the late actor had met a few doctors. The actress goes on to add during her interview that in the year 2013, the actor had an episode of depression. Rhea Chakraborty goes on to state that the late actor met a psychiatrist. The actress claims that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput already had a prescription for Modafinil. The actress has reportedly stated that the late actor used to consume this medication. 

Rhea Chakraborty also stated in her interview that before boarding a flight, the late actor was feeling anxious and had taken the medication. The latest news reports state that actress Rhea Chakraborty had claimed that the late star had claustrophobia. In response to this claim by Rhea, actress Ankita Lokhande shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput in a happy mood while he was in a plane's cockpit. The news reports by Republic TV, also shared a video of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's standing near the cockpit in a plane and he looked very excited. 

The video reportedly debunked the claim made by actress Rhea Chakraborty. The news reports stated that the late actor was very keen on flying a plane and looks very excited in the video shared by the late actor's friend. The video shared by Ankita Lokhande on Twitter further cemented the reports that the late actor was passionate about flying a plane. 

(ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty & two others booked by NCB for alleged drug dealing; Actress to undergo blood test)

Credits :india today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement