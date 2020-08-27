Rhea Chakraborty states Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to visit a psychiatrist & had met a few doctors

Rhea Chakraborty states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to meet a psychiatrist. The actress also revealed that she and the late actor had met a few doctors.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to meet a psychiatrist. The actress also revealed that she and the late actor had met a few doctors. The actress goes on to add during her interview that in the year 2013, the actor had an episode of depression. Rhea Chakraborty goes on to state that the late actor met a psychiatrist. The actress claims that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput already had a prescription for Modafinil. The actress has reportedly stated that the late actor used to consume this medication.

Rhea Chakraborty also stated in her interview that before boarding a flight, the late actor was feeling anxious and had taken the medication. The latest news reports state that actress Rhea Chakraborty had claimed that the late star had claustrophobia. In response to this claim by Rhea, actress Ankita Lokhande shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput in a happy mood while he was in a plane's cockpit. The news reports by Republic TV, also shared a video of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's standing near the cockpit in a plane and he looked very excited.

The video reportedly debunked the claim made by actress Rhea Chakraborty. The news reports stated that the late actor was very keen on flying a plane and looks very excited in the video shared by the late actor's friend. The video shared by Ankita Lokhande on Twitter further cemented the reports that the late actor was passionate about flying a plane.

(ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty & two others booked by NCB for alleged drug dealing; Actress to undergo blood test)

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×