Rhea Chakraborty states Sushant's late mother also suffered from mental illness: Report

While talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress reportedly mentioned that Sushant's mother also suffered from mental illness. Rhea Chakraborty does not fail to mention how the late actor was very attached to his mother.

Rhea Chakraborty after a long time spoke openly about her side of the story after the unfortunate demise of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress spoke about several key issues relating to the late actor. While talking about the actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress also reportedly mentioned that Sushant's mother also suffered from mental illness and she had passed away. Rhea Chakraborty does not fail to mention how the late actor was very attached to his mother and how he was deeply emotional about her.

The actress also makes a shocking revelation regarding KK Singh. According to her, Sushant had a strained relationship with his father as he apparently left his mother at a young age. She also hints that the late actor's mother was allegedly suffering from depression because of which she died. When Rhea was quizzed about her relationship with the actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress states that Sushant was a wonderful soul and the best human being on earth. Rhea Chakraborty further goes on to add how the late star was very loving and caring by nature. Rhea Chakraborty recalls an incident when she found out about the late actor paying for her hair and make up expenses.

The actress states that when she found out Sushant had paid Rs 35,000 for her hair and make-up, she transferred the same amount back into the late actor's account, as she did not want him to pay. The actress opens up about her side of the story, and how she is being made the villain in the case of the late actor's death. Rhea Chakraborty says that she will continue to fight the battle bravely. She goes on to add that she gets strength from the fact that the late star is watching over her.

Credits :india today

