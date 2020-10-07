Rhea Chakraborty steps out of Byculla Jail after getting bail in drugs nexus case

After getting bail in the drugs case today, Rhea Chakraborty was released from Mumbai’s Byculla Jail, a month after she was arrested by NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty has been making the headlines ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. While she has been the main accused in the case, the actress has also been on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case in connection with Sushant’s death case. In fact, she was arrested by the agency in September along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant. Now, after a month of being in jail, Rhea has got bail.

The actress and her brother Showik had applied for bail in Bombay High Court in the drugs case. As per a recent update, after getting the bail, Rhea has been released from the Byculla Jail in Mumbai. The Jalebi actress was spotted leaving the jail amid the sea of media. It is reported that Rhea has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Besides, she has also been asked to mark her presence in the police station for 10 days after release. This isn’t all. Rhea has also been asked to deposit her passport and isn’t allowed to travel abroad without court’s permission. In fact, she is also required to inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai.

While Rhea’s bail was accepted, Showik will continue to be in the judicial custody. On the other hand, Sushant's staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. To recall, a special court had yesterday extended their judicial custody till October 20 in the drugs case.

