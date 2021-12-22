Rhea Chakraborty stuns in an aqua blue pantsuit as she is ready to ‘weather the storm’; PICS

Rhea Chakraborty has had a tough last year. She had kept a low profile on social media and in fact, had even taken a break from Instagram. But from a couple of months, the actress seems to have bounced back and kept sharing her pictures and videos with her fans and followers. Even today Rhea shared several of her pictures slaying in a pantsuit and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.

In the picture, we can see Rhea Chakraborty wearing an aqua blue pantsuit. She is wearing an aqua blue coloured bralette paired with a crop court over a trouser. She has tied her hair in a single ponytail and her minimalistic makeup makes her look beautiful. Rhea can be seen posing in several poses and slaying her pantsuit. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, "And then one day, she weathered the storm, It’s always darkest before the dawn." The moment Rhea shared these pictures, fans showered love on it. Fatima Sana Shaikh posted three kiss emojis in the comments section. Many others posted heart emojis and fire emojis.

Take a look:

On the workfront, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Chehre. This film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is a mystery thriller, and its trailer has received an overwhelming response from the audience.

What do you think of Rhea Chakraborty’s aqua blue pantsuit? Is she a slayer or not?

ALSO READ: ‘Rise & Shine’: Rhea Chakraborty begins her day on positive note; Drops morning selfie