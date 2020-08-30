Rhea Chakraborty summoned by the CBI for the 4th consecutive time in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the CBI for almost eight hours on Sunday. Now, the latest reports suggest that she is likely to be questioned again.

The CBI has left no stone unturned in probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The investigating agency has taken over the case post 19th August after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the matter. All eyes were on Rhea Chakraborty as she was summoned by the CBI for questioning on Friday. Well, the grilling continued for the next two days too. In the meantime, several others including Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, Neeraj, Keshav, and others were also questioned by the agency.

Reports suggest that Rhea was grilled for almost eight hours on Sunday. She was spotted stepping out of the DRDO house in the late evening hours. Now, as per a report by Times Now, the actress is summoned by the CBI for the fourth consecutive day. This has further raised eyebrows as more and more unknown facts and other related aspects have been uncovered in the past few days. Apart from Rhea, Siddharth Pithani was also grilled on Sunday and his statements were no less baffling.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death on 14th June 2020 left everyone heartbroken and numb. The suspicions and speculations revolving around his untimely demise increased after KK Singh (his father) filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people on charges of abetment to suicide, siphoning of finances, threats, and other related allegations. Sushant’s family members have urged for a proper probe in the matter since that time until the CBI took over the case.

