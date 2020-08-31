Rhea Chakraborty summoned by the CBI for the 5th time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's probe: Report

The CBI has questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the late actor's case. They have now summoned her again on Tuesday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, appeared before CBI for interrogation on Friday. However, the probe did not stop there, and the agency summoned her again for the next three days. Reports suggest that CBI has quizzed her about various aspects related to Sushant’s case. That includes the depression theory, the drug angle, their Europe trip, and others. According to the latest report by Times Now, the agency has summoned her again tomorrow, i.e., on Tuesday.

Talking about Rhea, the actress stepped out of the DRDO guest house a little while back after the 4th day of interrogation. Apart from her, CBI has also questioned many people in connection with the case – Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, Meetu Singh (Sushant’s sister), and others. Coming back to the actress, she filed a written complaint at the Santacruz police station over media harassment a few days earlier and sought security for the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has gotten murkier with every passing day. Things further escalated after the late actor’s father filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people on charges of abetment to suicide, siphoning of finances, and other related allegations in Patna. Meanwhile, a few recovered WhatsApp chats revealed a possible drug conspiracy sometime back. It is because of this that the NCB has also joined the investigation along with CBI and ED.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI isn’t satisfied with 2 answers of Rhea Chakraborty & curious about the breakup

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×