Rhea Chakraborty summoned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will now summon Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the late actor's death case. Read on for further details.

While Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise led to the rise of various debates and controversies, a crucial decision was made on Wednesday that gave a bit of relief to the fans of the late actor. The Centre has now accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation for transferring Sushant’s case to CBI. SG Tushar Mehta who happens to be the Centre’s representative has informed the same to the Supreme Court that they have accepted the request for a CBI probe on the case.

Meanwhile, as per the latest report by ANI, the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case. The actress has been asked to appear before the regency on 7th August i.e. on Friday. Earlier, Rhea’s lawyer had requested a protective order but the Supreme Court denied it. Moreover, the court has also asked Bihar Police, Mumbai Police, and Sushant’s father KK Singh to file replies on the plea in the next three days.

(Trigger Warning)

A few days back, KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and a few other people accusing them of abetment of suicide, siphoning money, giving threats, and many other allegations. Meanwhile, Rhea filed a plea for transferring the case from Bihar to Mumbai in response to the same. That’s not all. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has also accused Mumbai Police of tampering evidence during his media interactions. He also claims that they did not cooperate with Bihar Police in this case.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

