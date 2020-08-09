  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty summoned once again by ED on Monday, brother Showik leaves after 18 hours of questioning

According to latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty has been called for another round of questioning on 10 April, Monday, by the ED in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: August 9, 2020 12:02 pm
News,Rhea Chakraborty,Showik Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseRhea Chakraborty summoned once again by ED on Monday, brother Showik leaves after 18 hours of questioning

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been getting murkier with new details emerging every other day. The latest update comes from the Enforcement Directorate as Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned once again for questioning. According to latest reports, the actress has been called for another round of questioning on 10 April. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was interrogated overnight by ED officials and left the office only on Sunday morning around 6:40 am. He was grilled for around 18 hours. 

For the unversed, the ED is probing Sushant's bank account transactions, money laundering angle, two companies in which Rhea and Showik were directors and Rhea's properties. According to a report in Republic, the officials have also taken a data backup of two phones of Rhea Chakraborty and one phone of her father Indrojit Chakraborty.  

As per Sushant's father KK Singh's FIR, Rhea, Showik and others have been accused of conspiracy, cheating and abetment to suicide among other charges. Apart from the ED probe, Sushant's mysterious death case was also being investigated by the Bihar Police and Mumbai Police. However, after last week's Supreme Court hearing, the case has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI, on the other hand, has reportedly begun its probe and taken a handover of documents from the Bihar Police. 

Credits :Republic TV

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement