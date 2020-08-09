Rhea Chakraborty summoned once again by ED on Monday, brother Showik leaves after 18 hours of questioning

According to latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty has been called for another round of questioning on 10 April, Monday, by the ED in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been getting murkier with new details emerging every other day. The latest update comes from the Enforcement Directorate as Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned once again for questioning. According to latest reports, the actress has been called for another round of questioning on 10 April. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was interrogated overnight by ED officials and left the office only on Sunday morning around 6:40 am. He was grilled for around 18 hours.

For the unversed, the ED is probing Sushant's bank account transactions, money laundering angle, two companies in which Rhea and Showik were directors and Rhea's properties. According to a report in Republic, the officials have also taken a data backup of two phones of Rhea Chakraborty and one phone of her father Indrojit Chakraborty.

As per Sushant's father KK Singh's FIR, Rhea, Showik and others have been accused of conspiracy, cheating and abetment to suicide among other charges. Apart from the ED probe, Sushant's mysterious death case was also being investigated by the Bihar Police and Mumbai Police. However, after last week's Supreme Court hearing, the case has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI, on the other hand, has reportedly begun its probe and taken a handover of documents from the Bihar Police.

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×