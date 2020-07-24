Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: Will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you

As Dil Bechara is all set to release today, Rhea Chakraborty has penned a heartfelt note for her beau Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

While Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been one of the most heartbreaking news of recent times, July 24 marks an equally emotional day for the actor’s fans all across the world. After all, today, the world will witness the late actor’s last stint of the camera as Dil Bechara will finally open its curtains. So far, the trailer and songs of the movie have received a thunderous response from the audience and have been giving a bittersweet feeling to everyone.

And while everyone is counting hours for the release of Dil Bechara, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has penned a heartfelt note for the same and wrote about how she would need a lot of strength to watch the movie. The actress shared a poster of the movie and called Sushant the hero of her life. “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are. I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life. I know you will be watching this with us,” Rhea wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara:

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. While the police have been investigating the case, they have also interrogated people associated with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. Meanwhile, Rhea has also demanded a CBI enquiry in the case to know who prompted Sushant to take the drastic step.

