  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: Will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you

As Dil Bechara is all set to release today, Rhea Chakraborty has penned a heartfelt note for her beau Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.
Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: Will take every ounce of strength in me to watch youRhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: Will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been one of the most heartbreaking news of recent times, July 24 marks an equally emotional day for the actor’s fans all across the world. After all, today, the world will witness the late actor’s last stint of the camera as Dil Bechara will finally open its curtains. So far, the trailer and songs of the movie have received a thunderous response from the audience and have been giving a bittersweet feeling to everyone.

And while everyone is counting hours for the release of Dil Bechara, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has penned a heartfelt note for the same and wrote about how she would need a lot of strength to watch the movie. The actress shared a poster of the movie and called Sushant the hero of her life. “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are. I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life. I know you will be watching this with us,” Rhea wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara:

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. While the police have been investigating the case, they have also interrogated people associated with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. Meanwhile, Rhea has also demanded a CBI enquiry in the case to know who prompted Sushant to take the drastic step.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement