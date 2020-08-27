Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh’s rapport with Showik Charaborty and why he joined them on their Europe trip

In an interview, Rhea Chakraborty revealed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and her brother Showik shared a great bond. Read on!

As we speak, the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, and while Rhea Chakraborty’s father, and brother have been summoned by the ED and CBI, respectively, today, in an interview, Rhea Chakraborty got talking about how the late actor shared a great rapport with her brother, Showik Chakraborty. In an interview, Rhea claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput "loved" her brother and both of them shared a great relationship. Rhea had said, “Showik and Sushant ke beech mein kaafi prem thaa. In fact, kabhi kabhi we joked ki Showik hi mera sautan hai. Italy ke Florence mein, my brother joined us on the trip. That too after Sushant insisted. Showik ke CAT ke exams thhe. He was also in two minds about the trip because he was thinking ki mere sister aur uske boyfriend ke saath main kyun jaaun.”

Moving on, Rhea talked about that right before their Europe trip, they three formed a company by the name of Rhealityx. “Isse quite obvious hai ki Sushant probably liked me ki usne apne dream project, artificial intelligence ki company ko, mere naam ke saath joda hoga. Main, mera bhai aur main usme baraabar ke partners thhe. Partners banne ke liye teeno logon ko 33000 each apne account se bhadne padhte hain. Mere bhai ko maine paise transfer kiye taaki woh bhad sake because he did not have a job. Iske alawa koi transaction nahi hui iss company mein," Rhea said.

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani confessed to the Central Bureau of Investigation that eight hard drives were destroyed on June 8, before the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left the house for good.

