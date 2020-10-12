Rhea Chakraborty to take legal action against those who defamed her in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7, 2020, by the Bombay High Court. Her lawyer has stated that the actress will now go after those who tried to defame her and destroy her life.

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs back on September 8, 2020. Later on, the Bombay High Court granted her bail on October 7, 2020. The actress was finally out of the Byculla prison after having spent 28 days there. However, the court rejected the bail plea of her brother, Showik Chakraborty. Now, the latest reports suggest that the actress is going to take legal action against those people who tried to defame her in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has issued a statement on Sunday that reads, “I had said that once Rhea Chakraborty is out on bail, we will start going after people who defamed and tried to destroy her life and morale for a two-minute glory on electronic media carrying fake news…” He also mentioned one Dimple Thawani who is Rhea’s neighbour and had earlier claimed to have seen the actress with Sushant on June 13, a day before his demise.

Maneshinde has termed it a baseless rumour that is spread by a fan who is a part of the media circus. He also mentions that the CBI has recorded Thawani’s statement and asks the journalists to do the same. Meanwhile, his statement further reads, “We will forward a list of people to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who made fake and false claims on TV and electronic media, including carrying mobile recording and fake stories on SSR case with particular reference to Rhea Chakraborty. We will request CBI to initiate legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigation.”

