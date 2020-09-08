Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB after 3 days of interrogation, to be produced before magistrate later today
After three days of intense interrogation and grilling, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The final paperwork process of Rhea Chakraborty's arrest is completed and charges against the actress are yet to be revealed. Rhea Chakraborty was seen stepping out of the NCB office for her medical tests on Tuesday. KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, confirmed the arrest.
ANI tweeted, "Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau." Citing sources, multiple reports revealed that Rhea has confessed to consuming drugs, as well as procuring them for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She will be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday evening by 7:30 pm via video conferencing, Malhotra confirmed to ANI.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau
— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020
Rhea's WhatsApp chats had revealed she discussed about 'marijuana, bud and hard drugs'. The NCB began their investigation based on these chats. However, the actress had earlier maintained that she never consumed it but procured the drugs for Sushant who was reportedly addicted to marijuana. Last week, the NCB had arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty, SSR's house manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant.
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also reacted to Rhea's arrest and said, "She is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested. Narcotics Control Bureau must have found evidence against her."
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
She looks like DON haha! She is confident because she has backing of Bhatts , Johars , Chopras and Khans!
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
From what we have heard so far, it seems that Sushant was taking Marijuana of his own accord and he had depression. I think that Sushant’s sisters have taken their dislike for Rhea too far. Doesn’t help with Bihar elections around the corner.
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Vidya moti cow where are you sulking at the moment ??
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Swara fatso aunty must be crying.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Arrested on drugs charges... not involvement in suicide or murder. Nothing for sushant family to be happy about. Or they want her in jail somehow for any reason
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Tapsee aunty kuch bhokna chahegi ??
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
Just the beginning, NOT the main culprit, but a very good news, she deserves!!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Haha the worst karma for MP is you have to open n shut doors for Rhea...thats destiny
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She had split from Sushant as per her texts to Mr Bhatt and walked out of his house. Then she claims Sushant had asked her to go away. Why had she blocked him? Why didn’t she answer his calls so many calls unanswered by her! Not cared for him at all.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Thank god there is finally justice. Evil psychopath.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
If rhea says Ssr forced her to do drugs.... Remember her drug conversation to back to 2017.... Ssr was not in her life then..... She is still lying.... Piece of shit... Not only Ssr but hundreds of home and children's lives are destroyed because of The and her brother... This is not only for Ssr but all those families that are destroyed by these drug peddler
Anonymous 1 hour ago
rhea paying for her karma.Gold digger. Now time to nab his murderers.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
hope that Sushanta guy trolling here is ok? take a seat man
Anonymous 1 hour ago
hope we get to the real truth soon!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
If rhea says Ssr forced her to do drugs.... Remember her drug conversation to back to 2017.... Ssr was not in her life then..... She is still lying.... Piece of shit... Not only Ssr but hundreds of home and children's lives are destroyed because of The and her brother... This is not only for Ssr but all those families that are destroyed by these drug peddlers
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Let’s not just stop the work here, this needs to be pushed so the higher ups are also caught, if there are any...
Anonymous 1 hour ago
From 14 june i was waiting for rhea arrest but today i am indifferent. I think justice will not be served if sushant sisters wont be investigated properly. The sisters are not clean in all their dealing with their brother. Also bjp is shielding sandip singh. Rhea left sushant on The 8th.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Rhea was culprit.. Now time to nab the ppl who murdered Sushant
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I am gonna pop my wine bottle I kept for this day! Kudos to all of us for pushing this through!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Sushant sapne mein aaya tha.. keh raha tha aaj tum arrest hogi baby!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Bhagwan ke ghar der hai... andher nahin hai.