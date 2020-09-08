Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB after 3 days of interrogation, to be produced before magistrate later today

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau confirmed that Rhea Chakraborty has been formally arrested. Read details below.

After three days of intense interrogation and grilling, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The final paperwork process of Rhea Chakraborty's arrest is completed and charges against the actress are yet to be revealed. Rhea Chakraborty was seen stepping out of the NCB office for her medical tests on Tuesday. KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, confirmed the arrest.

ANI tweeted, "Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau." Citing sources, multiple reports revealed that Rhea has confessed to consuming drugs, as well as procuring them for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She will be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday evening by 7:30 pm via video conferencing, Malhotra confirmed to ANI.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau pic.twitter.com/aB4zKOoawL — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Rhea's WhatsApp chats had revealed she discussed about 'marijuana, bud and hard drugs'. The NCB began their investigation based on these chats. However, the actress had earlier maintained that she never consumed it but procured the drugs for Sushant who was reportedly addicted to marijuana. Last week, the NCB had arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty, SSR's house manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also reacted to Rhea's arrest and said, "She is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested. Narcotics Control Bureau must have found evidence against her."

ALSO READ: After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, her lawyer issues a statement; Calls Sushant Singh Rajput ‘drug addict’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×