Rhea Chakraborty in talks to play Draupadi in a film inspired by Mahabharata?

As per the latest report, Rhea Chakraborty has been offered to play the role of Draupadi in a huge project, set in a contemporary & modern world. Read the details inside.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in the 2018 romantic drama Jalebi, is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming flick titled Chehre. Rumi Jaffery’s upcoming mystery thriller will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, among others. Chehre is one of the most anticipated films. While Rhea is awaiting its release, the actress has reportedly been offered another film, which is said to be inspired by the Mahabharata.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress is in talks to play the role of Draupadi in a huge project. The leading daily quoted a source close to the development as saying, “This would be a massive project with a unique and different take on Mahabharata and the character of Draupadi. The world that it will be set in will be modern and contemporary, something that hasn’t been done before. The role of Draupadi has been offered to Rhea Chakraborty and she is considering it currently. The discussion is very initial though.”

Meanwhile, Rhea, who made her acting debut with the 2012 Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega, is known for her work in Hindi films like Bank Chor, Half Girlfriend and Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Of late, the actress has been sharing motivational & inspirational quotes on her Instagram. A few days ago, Rhea had posted a note wherein she advised people who may be going through times of suffering to ‘hang in there’. She had written, “From great suffering, comes great strength. You’ll just have to trust me on this one. Hang in there, Love Rhea.”

