Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB she took drugs only at the behest of Sushant Singh Rajput: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's case investigation took a new turn after the Narcotics Control Bureau joined the probe. Reportedly, Rhea Chakraborty has admitted to the NCB that she procured and took drugs only at the behest of Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case took a murkier turn when alleged drug chats between Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others came to light. Post that, the Narcotics Control Bureau took charge and has remanded Showik, Samuel and Dipesh Sawant. Now, as per the latest update, Rhea may have apparently admitted before the NCB that she was procuring drugs for Sushant. Not just this, she reportedly alleged that she apparently consumed them at the behest of late Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per Times Now, Rhea has apparently confessed that she took drugs on the insistence of Sushant. She reportedly told the investigating officers that she often used to stop Sushant from taking drugs and stay away from them. However, she alleged that Sushant did not heed her advice. Further, she reportedly broke down in cross interrogation with brother Showik and confessed that all three apparently took drugs but only on Sushant's insistence. As per the news channel's report, Rhea also alleged that during the lockdown, Sushant apparently could not procure drugs from usual suppliers, that is when Showik came into the picture and he procured drugs for the late actor.

(Developing Story)

Credits :Times Now

