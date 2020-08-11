Rhea Chakraborty tells SC: I was in love with Sushant; Traumatised after his death and am being victimised now

Currently, Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is being heard currently by the Supreme Court. Amid the same, Rhea told the apex court that post Sushant’s death, she is being victimised.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court heard all sides in Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea hearing in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and after that, asked all sides to submit brief notes till Thursday, August 13. It also reserved the judgment till August 13. However, during the hearing, Rhea’s counsel spoke on behalf of his client and questioned the trial by media. Before the hearing date, Rhea had filed an affidavit in SC appealing to them to stop the media trial outside the court.

It was reported by Times Now that during the hearing on Tuesday, Rhea spoke to the Supreme Court through her lawyer and said, “I was in love with Sushant. I was traumatised after his death. But I am being victimised now.” She reportedly also told the court that the probe of Sushant’s death case was going in the right direction. Further, Rhea’s counsel also questioned Bihar Government’s jurisdiction in recommending the case for a CBI probe. Sushant’s dad Mr KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna, after which the Bihar Police got involved.

During the hearing, Justice Hrishikesh Roy also questioned Rhea over her stance about the CBI probe. Reportedly, the SC Judge asked Rhea that Earlier, she had asked for CBI, then why shouldn't they probe now. The hearing has now been adjourned to the next date of August 13 and all parties have been asked to submit brief notes before that to the SC.

Meanwhile, reports are in that CBI has re-registered the FIR and they have apparently recorded Sushant’s father’s statement. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police was investigating Sushant’s case earlier and they had recorded statements of 56 people including big names like Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

