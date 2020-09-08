Rhea Chakraborty tests negative for COVID 19; Actress likely to stay in lock up

According to a news update by India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty has tested negative for COVID 19.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection to the drugs angle that they had been investigating into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The news reports further add that the actress had been taken to the Sion hospital in Mumbai for her medical examination. Now, the latest news update states that Rhea Chakraborty has tested negative for COVID 19 and is most likely to stay in Narcotics Control Bureau's lock up.

The news reports also add that the actress has been arrested under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty will reportedly be produced in court via a digital conference at 7.30 PM. The actress Ankita Lokhande also reacted to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau by sharing a post on her social media handle. Ankita Lokhande's post read, "Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's Karma" and also captioned it by writing the word Justice.

Check out the post

Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough: Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB pic.twitter.com/Odnzb1Pvxg — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

The news reports have previously stated how the NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda in connection to the drugs angle in the late actor's death case. The news reports further suggest that actress Rhea Chakraborty has allegedly confessed to using drugs apart from procuring them for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. As per a post by ANI, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB also told media that the actress Rhea Chakraborty had revealed enough details for them to take her under arrest.

(ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB after 3 days of interrogation, to be produced before magistrate later today)

