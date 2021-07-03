  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty thanks everyone for her birthday wishes: Your love is healing, keep it coming

Actress Rhea Chakraborty turned a year older this week and on her birthday, her near and dear ones wished her. The Chehre actress penned a 'thank you' note on social media for everyone.
86170 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2021 07:15 pm
Rhea Chakraborty thanks everyone for her birthday wishes: Your love is healing, keep it coming Rhea Chakraborty thanks everyone for her birthday wishes: Your love is healing, keep it coming
  • 15
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in the news lately for various reasons. However, recently, she was in the news as the Jalebi star turned a year older. As Rhea celebrated her birthday on Thursday, several near and dear ones took to social media to wish her and send her love. Now, she has penned a Thank you note for everyone on social media and expressed how the love that she received in the form of wishes has been 'healing' for her. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rhea shared a note that reads, "Thankyou for all the amazing birthday wishes and love, your love is healing....keep it coming." She added a folded hands emoticon at the end of her note. The actress has been at the centre of all the attention since last year and now, as she has resumed her normal life, she has been using social media to express her thoughts. Lately, she has been active on her Instagram handle. 

Take a look at Rhea's note:

Meanwhile, Rhea recently also took a stand for Britney Spears as the international sensation appealed in the court in the US to end her conservatorship. Rhea took to her Instagram handle and used the hashtag 'Free Britney' to show her support to the singer. 

Not just this, Rhea had also shared a special video on her Instagram handle to appeal to everyone to help out a kid fighting a rare disease by pitching in donations to get the life-saving drug for the child. On the work front, Rhea will be seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and others. The film is helmed by Rumi Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. It was supposed to release in April 2021. However, due to the second wave of pandemic, it was postponed. 

Also Read|Rhea Chakraborty in talks to play Draupadi in a film inspired by Mahabharata?

Credits :Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

You may like these
Rhea Chakraborty gives us a glimpse of her 'puppy love' as she appeals to feed the strays; WATCH
Happy Birthday Rhea Chakraborty: 5 times the actress made a stylish statement with her sartorial choices
‘Rise & Shine’: Rhea Chakraborty begins her day on positive note; Drops morning selfie
Rhea Chakraborty pens an empowering note about learning to ‘fly’ & weathering a ‘storm’ with a childhood PHOTO
Happy Father’s Day: Rhea Chakraborty shares a childhood PIC with her dad; Says ‘You are my inspiration’
Newswrap June 14: Amitabh Bachchan returns to work, Rhea remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary
Anonymous 23 hours ago

Happy birthday, Rhea... Stay strong

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hi Rhea

Anonymous 2 days ago

Can't you just shut up, you witch??? Just dissappear, please!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

wish u d!ed

Anonymous 2 days ago

We sent hate on your birthday. Did u get it druggie ?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thuu

Anonymous 2 days ago

Rhea’s socialy commentary and mother thersa act is oscar worthy

Anonymous 2 days ago

Pv stop patronizing these losers

Anonymous 2 days ago

hi shibani and rhea

Anonymous 2 days ago

And patronize losers like you?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Happy birthday my dear Rhea

Anonymous 2 days ago

Happy birthday rhea chakaborty, god bless you with high spirit in every field of life

Anonymous 2 days ago

or even worse Marijuana

Anonymous 2 days ago

High spirit ?? Maybe u meant Whiskey !

Anonymous 2 days ago

You were never heard off until your name was linked to ssr

close