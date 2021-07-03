Rhea Chakraborty thanks everyone for her birthday wishes: Your love is healing, keep it coming
Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in the news lately for various reasons. However, recently, she was in the news as the Jalebi star turned a year older. As Rhea celebrated her birthday on Thursday, several near and dear ones took to social media to wish her and send her love. Now, she has penned a Thank you note for everyone on social media and expressed how the love that she received in the form of wishes has been 'healing' for her.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Rhea shared a note that reads, "Thankyou for all the amazing birthday wishes and love, your love is healing....keep it coming." She added a folded hands emoticon at the end of her note. The actress has been at the centre of all the attention since last year and now, as she has resumed her normal life, she has been using social media to express her thoughts. Lately, she has been active on her Instagram handle.
Take a look at Rhea's note:
Meanwhile, Rhea recently also took a stand for Britney Spears as the international sensation appealed in the court in the US to end her conservatorship. Rhea took to her Instagram handle and used the hashtag 'Free Britney' to show her support to the singer.
Not just this, Rhea had also shared a special video on her Instagram handle to appeal to everyone to help out a kid fighting a rare disease by pitching in donations to get the life-saving drug for the child. On the work front, Rhea will be seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and others. The film is helmed by Rumi Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. It was supposed to release in April 2021. However, due to the second wave of pandemic, it was postponed.
