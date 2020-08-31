Rhea Chakraborty in trouble after the revelation of Sara Ali Khan accompanying Sushant during Thailand trip

Reports suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput was accompanied by Sara Ali Khan during his trip to Thailand. However, Rhea Chakraborty did not mention her name during the interviews.

The CBI’s probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case continues as the agency interrogates people in connection with the late actor. Among them is Rhea Chakraborty who was summoned by them on Friday for the first time. She was interrogated for the next three days including Monday. The latest reports also suggest that the agency has summoned the actress for the fifth executive day. Well, it seems like she has invited trouble for herself once again.

Times Now report suggests that Rhea lied in her earlier interviews about Sushant going for a boys’ trip to Thailand. She had also alleged that the late actor spent around Rs 70 lakh back then. However, if media reports are to be believed, Sara Ali Khan had joined the late actor during the trip. The same reports also state that Sushant booked a chartered jet for the actress as she didn’t want the news about them dating to be out.

Now, questions arise as to why Rhea Chakraborty did not take Sara’s name when mentioning about the Thailand trip. Meanwhile, the report by Times Now states that the latter traveled by the name of Sara Sultan as she did not want others to know anything. It was after their return that the actress was clicked with Samuel Haokip at the airport. We all remember how Samuel revealed about the couple’s relationship a few days back on social media. As for Rhea, the actress has invited further trouble by not mentioning the same.

