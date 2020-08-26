  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty & two others booked by NCB for alleged drug dealing; Actress to undergo blood test

It seems like trouble awaits Rhea Chakraborty after ED decided to share her WhatsApp chats with CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Recently, the NCB has also booked her and two others in NDPS case.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: August 26, 2020 10:06 pm
Rhea Chakraborty’s recovered WhatsApp has reportedly pointed towards a new drug conspiracy angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. These conversations of the actress have been handed over to the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). For the unversed, ED has been looking into the money laundering angle in the late actor’s case. Now, the NCB has booked the actress and two other individuals in the NDPS case for alleged drug dealing after ED wrote a letter requesting the same.

Rakesh Asthana, chief of NCB has stated that they have filed the case based on ED’s letter. For the unversed, Rhea along with two others have been booked under Sections 20 (b), 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. As per a report by Republic TV, the actress is likely to undergo a blood test as well as a Narco test. If media reports are to be believed, Rhea’s voice samples and handwriting samples will also be taken.

The ED has reportedly accessed Rhea’s deleted WhatsApp chats that allegedly pointed towards the dealing of banned drugs. However, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had earlier claimed that the actress had never consumed drugs and that she is ready for a blood test. Meanwhile, the CBI team has been actively probing the case. They have interrogated many people so far who include Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, CA Sandeep Shridhar, cook Neeraj Singh, accountant Rajat Mewati, and others.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani CONFESSES Rhea destroyed 8 hard drives days before actor's death

Credits :Republic TV

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

The CBI Van has started picking people up 2 months after Sushant's death.......Rhea will have to start talking very quickly now...........LOL..........WHAT A MESS.....SERIOUS HOT MESS

