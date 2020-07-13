Rhea Chakraborty updates her Whatsapp display pic with a sweet memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

The photo which is Rhea Chakraborty's latest whatsapp display picture sees her and Sushant Singh Rajput in a happy mood.

The Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has updated her whatsapp display photo with her and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput image. The photo which is Rhea Chakraborty's latest whatsapp display picture sees her and Sushant Singh Rajput all mushy. The duo can be seen very close to each other in a happy mood. The fans and followers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will surely feel for the actress. The unfortunate demise of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor shocked the actor's fans and film audiences. The actor whose last film, was Dil Bechara, was reportedly found hanging at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra suburb.

The actress now has updated her whatsapp photo with an image of herself with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a mushy photo. This picture surely, brings back all the fond memories of the Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput. As per the latest news reports, Rhea Chakraborty had recorded her statement, to the police with respect to Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Check out the picture

The police have reportedly been investigating the death of the Kai Po Che! and has been summoning various people from the Hindi film industry to give their official statements to find out the probable cause of his passing away. The actress, Rhea Chakraborty has not shared much on her social media platforms post the death of the actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was spotted in the city with Shibani Dandekar.

ALSO READ

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×