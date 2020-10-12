Rhea Chakraborty urges CBI to take action against her neighbour for making false & bogus allegations
The latest news update about actress Rhea Chakraborty states that she has asked the CBI to take action against her neighbour Dimple Thawani for making false and bogus allegations. The news report further goes on to add that Dimple Thawani could not substantiate her claims of seeing Rhea Chakraborty with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The previous news reports state that Dimple Thawani had reportedly claimed how an eyewitness saw the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput drop Rhea Chakraborty at her home on June 13.
But, when the CBI asked Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour Dimple Thawani more questions in relation to her claims, she could not prove them. As per news reports, Dimple Thawani stated that she was told by someone about seeing the late actor with Rhea Chakraborty on June 13. Furthermore, the news reports state that Dimple Thawani stated that the eyewitness is not comfortable coming forward. The latest news update states how the actress has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation to take action against her neighbour for making false and bogus allegations. The news reports further go on to mention that Rhea Chakraborty states that making false claims are offenses under section 203 and section 211 of the Indian Penal Code.
Furthermore, Rhea Chakraborty in her letter to the CBI, states how the allegations made by neighbour Dimple Thawani were serious and were made on the news channel, Republic TV. The letter by Rhea Chakraborty was sent after her lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated that they will request the CBI to take action against those who made false allegations about the actress in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
Sorry for Rhea that she has been dragged thru all this mud by ignorant people who don’t consider consequences of their actions.
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Rhea is a 21st century woman and she will fight tooth and nail with this Patriarchial society.
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Time to roar back tigress.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Rhea should also She Sushant's Greedy sisters and father of their fake allegation of 15 cr fraud. ED has given her a clean chit