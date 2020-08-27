Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to Sushant Singh Rajput, she is a murderer, alleges late actor’s dad; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh released a video in which he alleged that Rhea Chakraborty ‘murdered’ his son. He further demanded Rhea and her associates’ arrest.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe is currently going on and amid this, his father KK Singh released a video in which he alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son for a long time. He called her his ‘murderer’ and demanded her arrest. Recently, serious developments have come to surface in Sushant’s case where an alleged drug angle has been linked to Rhea and her associates including Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and others. Post this came to light, the Narcotics Control Bureau came into action and registered a case against Rhea and others.

Now, keeping the allegations in mind, Sushant's father KK Singh released a video in which he claimed that Rhea was giving ‘poison’ to Sushant for a long time and that she should be arrested along with her associates. As per the tweet by ANI, "Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates: KK Singh, #SushantSinghRajput's father."

Earlier, during the day, Shweta Singh Kirti also took to social media to slam the news channel for taking Rhea Chakraborty’s interview who has been named as prime accused in Sushant’s father’s FIR in Patna. She demanded government intervention in the same. As per the latest developments, the ED officials had reported to the NCB of an alleged drug angle that they found during the interrogation of Rhea and others. Based on it, the NCB also has registered a case against Rhea and others.



Take a look:

#WATCH Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates: KK Singh, #SushantSinghRajput's father pic.twitter.com/EsVpAUlZMt — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Rhea is all set to appear in an interview with a news channel. In the preview of the interview, Rhea was seen shedding light on her Europe trip with Sushant. She claimed that Sushant used to love living his life ‘king-size’ and alleged that he went on a boy's trip to Thailand and spent Rs 70 Lakh on it. Further, she said that when they were heading to Europe, it was then that Sushant told her that he feels claustrophobic in flights and took medicine for it. The investigation is now going in Sushant’s case and CBI, ED and NCB are involved. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Credits :ANI

