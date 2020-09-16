Rhea Chakraborty was permitted only to be in the waiting area of the Cooper hospital morgue: SHRC Report

The news report adds a top official stating how Rhea Chakraborty was allowed only till the waiting area of the Cooper hospital morgue.

As per the latest news report by IANS, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has stated in its report that actress Rhea Chakraborty was permitted only to be in the waiting area of the Cooper hospital morgue. The news report further adds that a top official states how Rhea Chakraborty was allowed only till the waiting area of the Cooper hospital's morgue. There was a massive furore over Rhea Chakraborty allegedly going into the morgue where the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was kept. The news report adds that M.A. Sayeed, SHRC acting Chairman told IANS that the SHRC has gone through the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's replies about the matter of Rhea visiting the morgue.

SHRC acting Chairman further mentions that with all the collected responses and document proof, the matter is now closed. As per the news report by IANS, the autopsy room is permitted for entry only for the doctors and their staff and nobody else is allowed inside. M.A. Sayeed further reportedly adds that Rhea Chakraborty was only allowed till the waiting area from where she must have viewed the late actor's body, as he cleared the air about the actress getting inside of the morgue. The news report quotes official sources stating that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was being given to his relatives and his sister Meetu Singh in the morgue's waiting area. The report further states how a viral video shows Rhea going inside the morgue and saying sorry after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's body.

The news report states that the video shows Rhea being inside the morgue for almost 45 minutes. The news reports stated how Rhea was at the morgue hours after the late actor's body was sent to the Cooper hospital. Later on, SHRC took suo moto cognizance of Rhea visiting the morgue, and reportedly sent notices to the BMC and Mumbai Police. BMC hospital Dean Pinakin Gujjar on August 31 responded back saying they did not issue any permission to Rhea for the morgue visit. Mumbai Police at the time did not respond. Official sources claim that the CCTV footage of the waiting area was deleted after a week's time as nobody anticipated such a huge ruckus over it. As per the news report, the SHRC was not happy with the replies from the BMC and asked Mumbai Police to respond. After getting replies from BMC and Mumbai police, the SHRC analysed it and closed the matter.

(ALSO READ: SHRC to announce order on Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Cooper Hospital morgue post Sushant Singh Rajput's death)

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×