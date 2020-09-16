Rhea Chakraborty was permitted only to be in the waiting area of the Cooper hospital morgue: SHRC Report
As per the latest news report by IANS, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has stated in its report that actress Rhea Chakraborty was permitted only to be in the waiting area of the Cooper hospital morgue. The news report further adds that a top official states how Rhea Chakraborty was allowed only till the waiting area of the Cooper hospital's morgue. There was a massive furore over Rhea Chakraborty allegedly going into the morgue where the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was kept. The news report adds that M.A. Sayeed, SHRC acting Chairman told IANS that the SHRC has gone through the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's replies about the matter of Rhea visiting the morgue.
SHRC acting Chairman further mentions that with all the collected responses and document proof, the matter is now closed. As per the news report by IANS, the autopsy room is permitted for entry only for the doctors and their staff and nobody else is allowed inside. M.A. Sayeed further reportedly adds that Rhea Chakraborty was only allowed till the waiting area from where she must have viewed the late actor's body, as he cleared the air about the actress getting inside of the morgue. The news report quotes official sources stating that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was being given to his relatives and his sister Meetu Singh in the morgue's waiting area. The report further states how a viral video shows Rhea going inside the morgue and saying sorry after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's body.
The news report states that the video shows Rhea being inside the morgue for almost 45 minutes. The news reports stated how Rhea was at the morgue hours after the late actor's body was sent to the Cooper hospital. Later on, SHRC took suo moto cognizance of Rhea visiting the morgue, and reportedly sent notices to the BMC and Mumbai Police. BMC hospital Dean Pinakin Gujjar on August 31 responded back saying they did not issue any permission to Rhea for the morgue visit. Mumbai Police at the time did not respond. Official sources claim that the CCTV footage of the waiting area was deleted after a week's time as nobody anticipated such a huge ruckus over it. As per the news report, the SHRC was not happy with the replies from the BMC and asked Mumbai Police to respond. After getting replies from BMC and Mumbai police, the SHRC analysed it and closed the matter.
(ALSO READ: SHRC to announce order on Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Cooper Hospital morgue post Sushant Singh Rajput's death)
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Hahah WOW just Shocked how State Machinary is bent to cover up crimes against Disha, Sushant n poor minor girl. It seems to be bullywood cheesy movie. It's not 90s that people would fall for it. Shame on Meme Government
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Lol, SSRs body was wheeled out to waiting area? Otherwise how she said sorry babu.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
This is as truthful as saying rhea never used ssr credit cards ,rhea must have lot of leverage ,no wonder she is well protected and has influence to get into Cooper hospital without being stopped
Anonymous 12 hours ago
That should also not be allowed right? Is she kin of the deceased and especially when she had already mentioned that she had broken up? The rules were flouted and that is the truth.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
oh i see they fought ...so she stole her laptop and phone an cards and left home...so sad
Anonymous 12 hours ago
She spent a whole year with a troubled man. She has a right to say goodbye in peace
Anonymous 12 hours ago
They were on a break! They had a fight but officially hadn't broken things off.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
How do SHRC know? they said there was no proff as there was no CCTV footage. Then how did they deduce otherwise?? Benefit of doubt to criminals ? How convenient...how much did u get in return in dollars?
Anonymous 14 hours ago
This is one example of witch hunt by media. Hours and hours were dedicated to the topic with conspiracy theories with "sorry babu" emerging as smoking gun!. Media got benefited because of higher ratings, Kangana and Ankita increased their followers, SSR family was happy that Rhea was being sent to electric chair! SSR fans are ecstatic that they solved SSR death mystery! Everyone got what they wanted at the expense of Rhea! Rhea lived with SSR for over year and slept on the same bed as Sushant but everyone was saying she didn't have any right to see Sushant one last time? SSR family didn't let Rhea to even come to funeral either! How heartless they are! Lowest of low human beings! People found the smoking gun "sorry babu" comment Rhea made and put even CBI to shame by solving the case so quickly! Most of these people don't realize that they were being taken for a ride by FAKE news! and they unwittingly became the cheer leading participants in the witch hunt of innocent. God will give a fitting punishment all these cheer leaders!
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Well said.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
then why did she go inside to say sorry babu
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Dont lie
Anonymous 21 hours ago
liars!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
The SHRC should be directing its efforts to fighting against actual human rights violations. Why haven't they spoken up about the blatant disregard for Rhea's human rights?
Anonymous 21 hours ago
because she displayed blatant disregard for SSR's well being.