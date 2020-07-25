Rhea Chakraborty was standing by Sushant Singh Rajput during depression says Rumi Jafry to cops in statement

As per the latest report, Rumi Jafry reportedly told Mumbai Police in his statement that Rhea Chakraborty stood by Sushant Singh Rajput and was the person who told him about his depression.

It has been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and the Mumbai police has been investigating the actor’s sudden death. As per reports, filmmaker Rumi Jafry had cast Sushant in his film which was a rom-com along with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. On Thursday, Rumi was snapped at the police station when he recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police. Now, as per a recent report, the details of his statement have been allegedly revealed and it includes information about Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea.

As per a report of Republic TV, Rumi informed the Mumbai Police in his statement that Rhea was close to Sushant and it was her who had told the filmmaker about the actor’s alleged depression. He further reportedly revealed to the Police in his statement that Rhea stood by Sushant during his depression and that they were ‘made for each other.’ He further allegedly told the Mumbai Police that Rhea used to take care of him during his reported depression.

A source told Republic TV that Rumi said, “Both (Sushant and Rhea) were like made for each other. She used to take care of Sushant and she was standing firm with him during his depression.” As per the report, the filmmaker also shared details of his last chat with Sushant where he wanted to know about the actor’s mind frame. He even reportedly told the police about how excited Sushant was about the film with Rhea. A source told the News channel, “Rumi said, “He (Sushant) was very happy and excited. But the pre-production of the film was in the process. It was a romantic film, which was scheduled to start with the shooting in the month of May in London, but because of lockdown, we have to postpone.””

Meanwhile, the police have recorded statements of several people in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise case. Mukesh Chhabra, Shanoo Sharma, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi and others too have recorded their statement. Meanwhile, Sushant’s final film Dil Bechara released on July 24, 2020. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also shared a post regarding the same and expressed how difficult it would be for her to see the film.

