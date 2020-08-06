Rhea Chakraborty won't appear before ED as she is scared of being arrested: Bihar DGP

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey feels that Rhea Chakraborty will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday. Read on for further details.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently summoned Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the late actor’s case. She is supposed to appear before the regency on 7th August. However, Bihar’s DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has something else to say on the same. According to him, the actress will not appear before the regency on Friday. Speaking about the same to a news channel, he says that Rhea is scared of being caught and arrested.

Pandey further says that the actress has been a suspect since the beginning. He further states that he is confident as of now since the CBI has already begun its probe. The DGP then adds that he has not interacted with the team who has been to Mumbai. He reveals that the Patna IG has met them. Pandey makes another shocking revelation stating that he had sent a message to the Maharashtra DGP about IPS officer Vinay Tiwari being quarantined. However, he has got no response till date.

He has called Vinay Tiwari’s quarantine period a house arrest alleging that the latter has been held. The Bihar DGP has further condemned the Mumbai Police as well as BMC for not adhering to the order passed by the Supreme Court. Coming back to Rhea Chakraborty’s case, the actress and her family have not returned to their house in Juhu in the last 10 days. This has been revealed by the security guard of the building.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty allegedly tampered with Sushant Singh Rajput's email after his demise: Report

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×