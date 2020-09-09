  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty's 2009 tweet on narcotics trafficking goes viral post arrest; Netizens give humorous response

While the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday, an old tweet shared by her has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Check it out here.
Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by NCB on charges of procuring drugs on Tuesday. The agency interrogated her for three consecutive days before deciding on doing the same. They have also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on the same charges. As per the latest media reports, Rhea’s bail plea has been reportedly rejected and she will be moved to the Byculla Jail on Wednesday, i.e., September 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, a tweet shared by the actress on her handle has now gone viral on social media. It dates back to 2009 in which Rhea got talking about the consequences of narcotics trafficking. The actress said in her tweet about stepping out of a weird and scary story of an Indian girl who served a jail sentence for four and a half years on charges of drug trafficking. Now, the netizens have given humorous reactions to her tweet. For instance, one Twitter user has called her a time traveler stating that she went back to the past to warn herself. Another user wrote, “Who knew… Rhea was talking about herself.”

Check out Rhea Chakraborty’s tweet and the netizens’ reactions below:

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs have also given mixed reactions to her arrest by the NCB. A few members of the film fraternity have now backed the actress and are seeking justice for her on social media. Among them are Rhea’s best friend Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

