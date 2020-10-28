Rhea Chakraborty's accusation against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters is speculative: CBI to Bombay High Court

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters had earlier filed a petition at the Bombay High Court with a request for quashing an FIR lodged against them. Read on to know more.

Rhea Chakraborty had earlier approached the Bombay High Court with a request to dismiss a petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters for quashing an FIR filed against them. The actress herself had lodged the same against the sisters and a Delhi-based doctor on charges of forging a medical prescription for the late actor. The CBI has now replied to the court regarding this matter. The central agency has reportedly said that Rhea’s accusations against Sushant’s sisters for getting a fake medical prescription are speculative.

The agency has further stated that speculation cannot be the base of an FIR. This is in response to the petition filed by Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh for quashing the complaint that was earlier lodged against them. Meanwhile, the CBI has not only termed Rhea Chakraborty’s allegations as speculative but also presumptive. Moreover, the central agency has also stated that the police officials should have conducted a preliminary enquiry before lodging the FIR.

The CBI has reportedly added that the registration of the FIR on the same facts and the cause of action is unwarranted and not allowed under the law. The agency has also termed the FIR as ‘vitiated.’ For the unversed, the next hearing of the petition is on November 4, 2020. Talking about Rhea Chakraborty, the NCB had arrested her on September 8, 2020, on charges of procuring drugs. The Bombay High Court later granted her bail on October 7, 2020, after almost 28 days. However, the court did not grant bail to her brother Showik Chakraborty.

