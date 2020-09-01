Rhea Chakraborty's alleged chats with Gaurav Arya retrieved; ED interrogates hotelier for 8 hours

Gaurav Arya arrived at the ED office on Tuesday for the second round of interrogation. The agency has retrieved digital evidence from the hotelier now.

Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya’s name popped up suddenly a few days back in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. This happened after the recovery of a few WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty in which she spoke to Arya about drugs. Despite the latter not being directly connected with Sushant’s case, the agencies are looking into a possible drug racket. In the midst of all this, Arya arrived at the ED office on Tuesday for the second round of interrogation.

Now, as per media reports, ED interrogated the hotelier for almost 8 hours. Not only that, but they also collected some digital evidence from him. They have both scanned and cloned his phone. Moreover, the agency has retrieved his alleged WhatsApp conversations with Rhea Chakraborty. These chats reportedly date back to 2017 in which they were talking about narcotics. Arya has also admitted he knew the actress, but he denies knowing Sushant Singh Rajput.

The hotelier was questioned on Monday too, in connection with the drug angle. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty also admitted to having known Gaurav Arya but denied discussing narcotics with him. Meanwhile, the actress and her brother Showik have invited trouble once again as the NCB has taken into custody a few drug peddlers who have possible links with the duo. One of them has reportedly admitted to knowing Showik Chakraborty. Moreover, the CBI has also confronted Rhea’s father, Indrajit Chakraborty, in connection with the drug angle. He is summoned by the agency again on Wednesday.

