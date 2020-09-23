Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing pushed, actress stated Sushant grew 'deep liking' for cannabis cigarettes

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea in Bombay High Court was slated to be heard today but has now been pushed to 24 September due to heavy rains in the city.

Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody along with her brother Showik Chakraborty was extended up to 6 October on Tuesday. The actress' legal team has now filed for a bail plea in the Bombay High Court which was slated to be heard today but has now been pushed to 24 September due to heavy rains in the city. According to Times Now, Rhea's bail plea states various grounds for bail which the actress has earlier also addressed.

As per the report, in her bail plea, Rhea has stated that she observed her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput "smoking cigarettes containing ganja" which he "sourced and procured for himself" while taking some help from his household staff. She also added that she tried to wean him off the habit but the late actor developed a 'deep liking' for the cannabis cigarettes during the shoot of Kedarnath.

Rhea's bail plea also mentions the June 2019 molestation incident that had taken place between her and Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh. Post the altercation between Sushant and sister Priyanka, Rhea has stated that the late actor's eldest sister Neetu had called and threatened him that she would file a false criminal case regarding his altercation with Priyanka.

Bombay High Court Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for HC, after severe waterlogging in city. Today’s board to be taken up tomorrow: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's lawyer. Rhea & Showik Chakraborty had filed bail pleas in NDPS case before HC, it was to be heard today. pic.twitter.com/1W3s3eNzDH — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Rhea added that Sushant was disturbed as Neetu's husband is an IPS office and the late actor was worried they would use connections to "coerce and threaten" him. Rhea has further stated in her bail plea that to resolve matters, she reached out to OP Singh and Neetu and said that she would go to the police about the molestation incident if they filed a false case against Sushant. As per her, this step 'seemed to scare' them.

She also spoke about their trip to Europe where SSR allegedly fell ill after they stayed in a 'gothic hotel' in Florence, Italy. Rhea has claimed that Sushant was "anxious and disturbed". The actress also claims that Sushant then told her he had a similar incident in 2013 and was treated by Dr Harish Shetty back then.

Speaking about changing apartments, Rhea stated that Sushant told her and Shruti Modi to look for other apartments as Capri Heights was haunted. Meanwhile, Rhea, reveals in her bail plea, that they were staying at Waterstones Resort in the city since the late actor did not want to spend time at Capri Heights.

Rhea and Showik's bail plea will now be heard tomorrow i.e. 24 September, 2020.

ALSO READ: Jaya Saha ADMITS arranging CBD oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty: Reports

Share your comment ×