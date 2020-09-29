Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea opposed by NCB; Claim their probe is not related to Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's bail plea hearing is underway in the Bombay High Court. The Narcotics Control Bureau has opposed the applications of bail and claimed that the drug case has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the latest development in Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's bail plea is currently being heard in Bombay High Court. As per the updates by ANI, the Narcotics Control Bureau has opposed their bail along with others and stated that the case is not related to Sushant Singh Rajput. ASG Anil Singh for Narcotics Control Bureau opposed the bail and stated that Sushant may have been a consumer but the entire transaction is not related to him.

As per ANI, "ASG Anil Singh for Narcotics Control Bureau opposes bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others. "All throughout arguments, applicants state that this is connected to #SushantSinghRajput death case but this investigation has nothing to do with it," says Singh. "I want to point out that this a drug syndicate and that they are all interlinked. All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There were regular links & purchasing," says Singh. Case is being heard before Bombay High Court." Further, ASG argued and said, "This is not a case related to #SushantSinghRajput, he may have been one of the consumers but the entire transaction and deal is not restricted to him."

During the arguments of the case as per tweets by Bar & Bench, Rhea's lawyer argued that during the NCB probe, there was nothing on record to show that the agency was collecting materials from Sushant's phone or related to his transactions. Her lawyer had reportedly previously argued that the case should also be probed by CBI and that NCB has no jurisdiction in the matter. However, the NCB had submitted an affidavit regarding the same.

While the argument was going on for the bail plea of Rhea, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, the court heard all sides and reserved its order on their bail. Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant have been in jail and their custody was also extended till October 6. Earlier, in an affidavit, NCB had argued that Rhea knew about Sushant's drug consumption and chose to conceal and harbour it. Rhea was sent into judicial custody on September 9 and later, the same was extended till October 6. She is currently in Byculla Jail.

