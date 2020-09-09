Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected; Actress will be moved to Byculla jail at 10 AM on September 9

According to a news report by India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea has been rejected and she will be moved to Byculla jail at 10 AM on September 9.

As per a news update by India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea has been rejected and she will be moved to Byculla jail at 10 AM on September 9. The news report by India Today further mentions that the Maharashtra jail manual does not allow for the prisoners to be sent to jail at night. The previous news reports stated that the actress had applied for a bail which the Narcotics Control Bureau reportedly claimed it will oppose. The NCB was reportedly seeking the judicial custody of the actress and was not looking at her remand.

The latest news update about Rhea Chakraborty states that she has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The news reports further stated NCB saying that they had enough details received from Rhea Chakraborty during her questioning which led to her arrest. The Narcotics Control Bureau had previously arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. The news reports have also mentioned how the NCB had got details about the drug mafia in the Bollywood industry post the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the drugs angle that NCB has been probing.

The agency is looking into the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The ED and the CBI are also conducting its investigation into the late star's death. Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the latest news reports, actress Rhea Chakraborty will be staying in the NCB lock up.

(ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB after 3 days of interrogation, to be produced before magistrate later today)

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×