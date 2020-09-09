  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected; Actress will be moved to Byculla jail at 10 AM on September 9

According to a news report by India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea has been rejected and she will be moved to Byculla jail at 10 AM on September 9.
30529 reads Mumbai Updated: September 9, 2020 12:27 am
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea ChakrabortyRhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected; Actress will be moved to Byculla jail at 10 AM on September 9
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a news update by India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea has been rejected and she will be moved to Byculla jail at 10 AM on September 9. The news report by India Today further mentions that the Maharashtra jail manual does not allow for the prisoners to be sent to jail at night. The previous news reports stated that the actress had applied for a bail which the Narcotics Control Bureau reportedly claimed it will oppose. The NCB was reportedly seeking the judicial custody of the actress and was not looking at her remand. 

The latest news update about Rhea Chakraborty states that she has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The news reports further stated NCB saying that they had enough details received from Rhea Chakraborty during her questioning which led to her arrest. The Narcotics Control Bureau had previously arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. The news reports have also mentioned how the NCB had got details about the drug mafia in the Bollywood industry post the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the drugs angle that NCB has been probing.

The agency is looking into the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The ED and the CBI are also conducting its investigation into the late star's death. Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the latest news reports, actress Rhea Chakraborty will be staying in the NCB lock up. 

(ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB after 3 days of interrogation, to be produced before magistrate later today)

Credits :india today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Rhea can now do some good for society by implicating others who are higher up in the drug cartel. The woman has been so busy with her lies and cover ups and feel sorry for me cries. Start doing some good for India society who say we will no longer tolerate drugs ruining our country.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement