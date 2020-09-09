Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea states NCB selectively charged the actress and Showik with Section 27 A: Report

The lawyer has argued that the charges which are applicable to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are also applicable to Kaizan Ebrahim. The news report further adds that Kaizan who is also an accused got provisional cash bail on the first day of his remand.

As per a news report by Hindustan Times, actress Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea reportedly states how the Narcotics Control Bureau selectively charged Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty with Section 27 A. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer has now applied for bail at the Special Court after the Magistrate Court rejected her previous bail plea. The defense has argued that the charges which are applicable to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are also applicable to Kaizan Ebrahim. The news report further adds that Kaizan Ebrahim was a co-accused and had been released on provisional cash bail on the first day of his remand.

Now, the lawyer further goes on to add in his argument about the multiple Supreme Court rulings to highlight the NCB's application of charges against Rhea Chakraborty. The news report adds that the actress should be granted bail as she has been booked under bailable offenses stated Rhea's lawyer in her bail plea. Furthermore, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea is countering the Narcotics Control Bureau's silence on the financing, amount of drugs and its type which was allegedly procured and paid for by Rhea. The bail plea further mentions that the NCB is trying to establish that Rhea Chakraborty would allegedly co-ordinate the drugs delivery of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and had on occasions also paid for it herself.

These actions as per Rhea's bail plea should bring charges under Section 20 (b) (ii) (A) (produces, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or uses cannabis). The bail plea further adds that this charge is a punishable offense with a maximum jail term of up to a year or a fine or both could be applicable. A news report by Times Now states that they accessed Rhea’s Chakraborty's statement given to the NCB, wherein she admitted to taking hash a few times.

