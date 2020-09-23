Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea states no woman officers were present during her questioning with NCB

The news reports state that actress Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case mentions how her interrogation was carried out without any female officers.

The latest news reports about actress Rhea Chakraborty states that her bail plea mentions the absence of woman officers during her questioning with the Narcotics Control Bureau. The news reports state that actress Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case mentions how her interrogation was carried out without any female officers. The bail plea by actress Rhea Chakraborty to Bombay High Court states that as per rule, woman officers should have interrogated her, but that was not the case during her interrogation.

Not just the actress, even her brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB. Others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau include, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, staff member Dipesh Sawant, and other drug peddlers. The Narcotics Control Bureau had previously conducted raids at multiple locations across locations like Mumbai and Goa. The NCB also arrested allegedly drug peddlers in the drugs angle in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The late actor passed away on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Enforcement Directorate. The Supreme Court in its verdict gave the late actor's case to the CBI. The fans and followers of the Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput took to social media demanding justice for the actor.

(ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing pushed, actress stated Sushant grew 'deep liking' for cannabis cigarettes)

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×