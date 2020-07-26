Rhea Chakraborty's brother pens a note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'You were a catalyst in my life'

In a recent post on Instagram, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik has penned a long note as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Check it out.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire film industry and the nation in deep shock. It’s still hard for his fans and loved ones to believe that the late actor is no more. Numerous members from the film fraternity have mourned the demise of Sushant while a few others have urged for a CBI probe into his case. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had also requested the concerned authorities for a proper investigation regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s brother Showik has penned down an emotional note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput which he has shared on Instagram. He has also shared two throwback pictures with the Dil Bechara star. Showik writes, “I haven't processed the fact that you aren't here anymore..smiling at the smallest of things, laughing like there's no tomorrow. Happiness for you was not a marker but extreme compassion was. You believed in love and spreading as much love as you could even though you were fighting a battle of your own.”

You were a catalyst in my life and drove me to effervescence. The epitome of intelligence. Only If I could change newtons laws and gravitate you back here. Showik Chakraborty

Showik further states that Sushant taught him to look at life from his perspective and always believed in his gut. He also calls the late actor a humble person and an epitome of intelligence. He says that Sushant had the ‘biggest heart and the strongest soul.’ While remembering the MS Dhoni star, Showik adds, “My love for you will always make my heart feel full… The man with the biggest heart and the strongest soul...Today your movie releases and for one last time we can all sit and watch the greatest performer of all time and celebrate him forever.”

I know you must have already found out everything about the galaxies and the black hole...sitting with your evening chai and watching the sun right beside you Showik Chakraborty

Check out his Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi finally released on Friday, 24th July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. The romantic drama which is an adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars has already been declared a blockbuster hit with an IMDb rating of 10. It has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also features Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, and others in significant roles.

