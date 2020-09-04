Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik confesses he procured drugs on her instruction: Report

The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Samuel Miranda in connection with drugs angle. Read on for further details.

The latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is that the NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda on charges of drug procurement. For the unversed, the agency questioned both of them in connection with the drug angle in the earlier hours of Friday. As per a report by Republic Now, Showik has allegedly also confessed that he procured drugs on the instructions of none other than his sister Rhea herself. Moreover, Samuel Miranda has also taken Rhea's name in this regard. Both of them have been arrested and booked under IPC sections 20 (B) that deal with drug dealing.

Not only that, but he has also admitted its not only him but Samuel Miranda too who procured drugs on the intruction of the actress. Reportedly, the latter was allegedly in contact with many drug peddlers. Earlier in the day, the agency raided the residences of both Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda and looked for digital evidences along with others in connection with the drugs angle. The other day, the NCB had arrested two drug peddlers. According to reports, one of them admitted to have known Showik Chakraborty thereby raising eyebrows. The peddlers who are arrested include Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ibraham and Zaid. Meanwhile, Showik is reported to have met with Basit at some football club situated in Bandra to get the drugs.

On the other hand, Basit is linked to another peddler named Sohail who allegedly supplied marijuana to Rhea and her brother. Reportedly, the actress has been issued a notice by the NCB and is likely to be summoned soon. Now, the latest reports by Times Now state that the purchage of drugs was made using Rhea Chakraborty's credit card. However, further details are awaited about the same. Meanwhile, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi had also put the blame on Rhea Chakraborty when being interrogated in connection with the drug angle. Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on 14th June 2020 led to the emergence of various debates and controversies. The possible drug conspiracy also happens to be one of them.

