Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in trouble as drug peddler names him while in NCB custody: Report

The NCB has arrested drug peddlers who are known to have connections with both Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case took a murkier turn after a possible drug angle emerged a few days back. This was after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats to the CBI and NCB. The actress reportedly interacted with a few people regarding hard drugs, marijuana, and other related stuff. She is also accused of having allegedly given drugs to the late actor. A few days back, NCB joined the probe along with the other two agencies.

The bureau has now nabbed two drug peddlers who were suspected to have links with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Trouble has mounted a little more for the latter as one of the drug peddlers has admitted that he knows Showik. For the unversed, the NCB has also reportedly seized 3.5 kgs of marijuana by conducting raids in Mumbai and Delhi. As per a report by Republic TV, these narcotics brought down to India from abroad were meant for Page 3 celebrities.

On the other hand, the NCB also continues to probe Rhea Chakraborty in this matter post the recovery of her WhatsApp chats. Apart from that, their eyes are on Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya too who has been already interrogated by ED in connection with the case. In her earlier interviews, Rhea Chakraborty had denied the claims of having involved in the alleged 'drug' chats. However, the latest media reports state that she admitted to her involvement in the same during CBI interrogation.

