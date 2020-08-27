0
Rhea Chakraborty's car that took her to ED office snapped outside Sandip Ssingh's residence?

When the driver of the car, parked outside Sandip Ssingh's residence, was asked if it belonged to Rhea Chakraborty, the driver refused to answer. Read more details below.
19204 reads Mumbai
News,Rhea Chakraborty,sandip ssinghRhea Chakraborty's car that took her to ED office snapped outside Sandip Ssingh's residence?

With new information in Sushant Singh Rajput's case coming to light every few hours, another revelation has now come to light. According to Republic TV, Rhea Chakraborty's car was spotted outside Sandip Ssingh's residence on Thursday. The channel revealed that it was the same car that was spotted outside the Enforcement Directorate's office when Rhea arrived there earlier this month. Today, the same car was snapped outside Sandip Ssingh's residence in Mumbai's Andheri area. 

When the driver was asked if the car belonged to Rhea, the driver refused to answer and zoomed off. As per the report, the car was a grey Ford Endeavour that had taken Rhea to the ED's office earlier this month. Along with Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty was also snapped with her for the investigation. With Rhea's car being spotted at Sandip Ssingh's residence, it definitely raises eyebrows and makes one wonder if the duo already knew each other. Sandip's role has already been under the scanner since his call records revealed that he called the ambulance driver two days after Sushant's demise. It also revealed that he was not in touch with Sushant for the last 10 months. 

ALSO READ: Sandip Ssinghs' call records state he spoke to ambulance driver, Sanjay Nirupam & Sooraj Pancholi's mom Zarina

Meanwhile, Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty has been summoned by the ED once again today. Whereas, her brother Showik Chakraborty appeared before the CBI today to record his statement in the case. The actress took to Instagram to share two videos and requested the Mumbai Police for protection citing heavy media presence at her residence. 

She revealed that her father and building watchman have been hurt due to the unruly behaviour of media persons. Rhea's SOS call to the Mumbai Police read, "We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived. How is this family going to live?"

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty asks Mumbai Police for protection after her father gets swamped by media: There is a threat

Credits :Republic TV

