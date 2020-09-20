Rhea Chakraborty's case reveals drug racket having links with Dubai & terror groups: NCB chief

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty a few days back on charges of procuring drugs. The agency's chief, Rakesh Asthana now opens up on the entire matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has gotten murkier after the emergence of a drug angle a few weeks back. Not only that, but the NCB has also arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his former house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. All of them remain in judicial custody as of now. NCB’s director general, Mr. Rakesh Asthana has now opened up on the current case in an exclusive conversation with the Outlook magazine.

The NCB chief starts by stating that the agency is relentless in connection with Rhea Chakraborty’s case until they can get to the core of the drug racket. He reportedly also admits that the cartels are trying to push drugs into the country. Talking about the current case, Asthana says that it isn’t a small one. He further adds that it reveals a systematic drug racket that has links on the international level like that of Dubai and terror groups.

He reportedly also says that the drugs are brought for rave parties and that the money procured is used for narco-terror. According to Asthana, curated marijuana buds cost around Rs 8 lakh per kg. He then states that people like Rhea Chakraborty cannot be condoned as they serve as role models to whom the youngsters look up to. While talking about NCB’s possible probe on Bollywood after Rhea’s statement, the chief says that the agency is collecting evidence for the same. After that, they will be reportedly going for the ‘big guns.’

Credits :Outlook India

