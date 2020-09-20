  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty's case reveals drug racket having links with Dubai & terror groups: NCB chief

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty a few days back on charges of procuring drugs. The agency's chief, Rakesh Asthana now opens up on the entire matter.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has gotten murkier after the emergence of a drug angle a few weeks back. Not only that, but the NCB has also arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his former house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. All of them remain in judicial custody as of now. NCB’s director general, Mr. Rakesh Asthana has now opened up on the current case in an exclusive conversation with the Outlook magazine.  

The NCB chief starts by stating that the agency is relentless in connection with Rhea Chakraborty’s case until they can get to the core of the drug racket. He reportedly also admits that the cartels are trying to push drugs into the country. Talking about the current case, Asthana says that it isn’t a small one. He further adds that it reveals a systematic drug racket that has links on the international level like that of Dubai and terror groups.

He reportedly also says that the drugs are brought for rave parties and that the money procured is used for narco-terror. According to Asthana, curated marijuana buds cost around Rs 8 lakh per kg. He then states that people like Rhea Chakraborty cannot be condoned as they serve as role models to whom the youngsters look up to. While talking about NCB’s possible probe on Bollywood after Rhea’s statement, the chief says that the agency is collecting evidence for the same. After that, they will be reportedly going for the ‘big guns.’

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty admits to consuming drugs during NCB probe; Says she was tutored to deny the allegations

Credits :Outlook India

Anonymous 2 hours ago

This man is a crook. Google his name and look up why he was fired from the CBI. Disgraceful.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

What the heck was NCB doing all along? They had no clue these things are going on in country? SSR had to die and a Rhea had to be arrested to find all this? So stupid. Doesn't make sense. If there was a big network and a terror group and the country didn't know what is the prime minister doing??

Anonymous 2 hours ago

she is the devil incarnate..

Anonymous 2 hours ago

let her rot in jail Those khans should go to jail.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

What's new in this information? Isn't that the case for many years now? So, NCB needed one Sushant Singh Rajput to die & then one Rhea to get arrested to get to know of this nexus!! Well, then why were we paying taxes for so many years to keep these high-salaried useless Govt. officials?

Anonymous 3 hours ago

This is huge. If they can crack the cartels then there is a fighting chance for India against the terrorist groups who are being funded by such activities.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Woman will rot in jail for life and if not, she is finished, her so called amazing career is over, now she will have search for some other rich guy to live on..

Anonymous 3 hours ago

i wanna know what sonam kapoor wants to say now

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Great going. Now will BW still cry that drugs is not a big issue? They are ok if terrorists are being funded like this.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Marijuana is legal in most of the countries

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Boring. They forgot the murder angle.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Idiot.There is no murder. SSR did suicide .He was also part ofall these mess.

