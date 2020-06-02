Rhea Chakraborty's casting director Krish Kapur passes away in a road accident

Krish Kapur who had done casting for movies like the Rhea Chakraborty starrer Jalebi passed away on May 31, 2020 in a road accident. This incident happened in Kapur's hometown.

The year 2020 has not proved to be a good one and we all know the reason behind the same. The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the entire world taking a toll on people’s lives. The Bollywood film industry has also lost two gems, Irrfan Khan and a few days back. This was followed by the untimely demise of noted sports personalities Balbir Singh Sr. and Chuni Goswami. Just a day back, music composer Wajid Khan also left for his heavenly abode.

Now, the entertainment industry has been hit by another shocking piece of news about the death of Krish Kapur, a young, talented casting director. As per reports, Kapur met with a road accident post which he succumbed to his injuries. This incident happened in his hometown on May 31, 2020, reveals media reports. The promising director has done casting for multiple Hindi movies that include Jalebi, Veerey Di Wedding, and the web series Shubh Ratri.

This comes as a deep shock for the film industry which is still trying to get over the sudden demise of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Wajid Khan. The entire country has already been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken a toll on the lives of many people. India is still trying to curb the situation amidst the lockdown period that has been now extended keeping in mind the safety of the citizens across the country.

May his departed soul rest in peace.

Credits :Tellychakkar

