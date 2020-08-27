  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty's chats reveal the actress gave drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput; Sought his financial details

Rhea Chakraborty's electronic devices including her mobile phone were seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sometime back. Now, they have shared her WhatsApp chats with the CBI team and Narcotics Control Bureau.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 03:41 am
Rhea Chakraborty's chats reveal the actress gave drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput; Sought his financial detailsRhea Chakraborty's chats reveal the actress gave drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput; Sought his financial details

While the Narcotics Control Bureau has booked Rhea Chakraborty and two others for allegedly dealing in banned drugs, the actress seems to have invited more trouble for herself. As per a report by Times Now, a few more WhatsApp chats of Rhea have been recovered that point towards the fact that she gave drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput. These conversations happened between her and talent manager Jaya Saha. They start with Rhea thanking the latter for sending the drugs.

In response to this, Saha allegedly asked the actress whether these helped to which she replied by saying that it calmed him (Sushant) down a bit. Not only that, but Rhea allegedly asked about the dosage too. Earlier, her recovered chats also revealed that she talked to a drug dealer named Gaurav Arya about hard drugs and MDMA. In yet another conversation that has been reportedly accessed, Rhea asks for the details of Sushant’s finances from the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda.  

According to reports, she asked Miranda about the amount of money deposited in Sushant’s mutual funds and FD. In response to this, the latter sends her a PDF document that states that the late actor’s account holds Rs 4.5 crores. These chats date back to May 2020 which means that Rhea was trying to find out about Sushant’s finances before leaving his home on 8th June. She reportedly asked Miranda for the PIN details of a card and wanted to change the same on net banking.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty & two others booked by NCB for alleged drug dealing; Actress to undergo blood test

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement