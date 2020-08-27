Rhea Chakraborty's chats reveal the actress gave drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput; Sought his financial details

Rhea Chakraborty's electronic devices including her mobile phone were seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sometime back. Now, they have shared her WhatsApp chats with the CBI team and Narcotics Control Bureau.

While the Narcotics Control Bureau has booked Rhea Chakraborty and two others for allegedly dealing in banned drugs, the actress seems to have invited more trouble for herself. As per a report by Times Now, a few more WhatsApp chats of Rhea have been recovered that point towards the fact that she gave drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput. These conversations happened between her and talent manager Jaya Saha. They start with Rhea thanking the latter for sending the drugs.

In response to this, Saha allegedly asked the actress whether these helped to which she replied by saying that it calmed him (Sushant) down a bit. Not only that, but Rhea allegedly asked about the dosage too. Earlier, her recovered chats also revealed that she talked to a drug dealer named Gaurav Arya about hard drugs and MDMA. In yet another conversation that has been reportedly accessed, Rhea asks for the details of Sushant’s finances from the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

According to reports, she asked Miranda about the amount of money deposited in Sushant’s mutual funds and FD. In response to this, the latter sends her a PDF document that states that the late actor’s account holds Rs 4.5 crores. These chats date back to May 2020 which means that Rhea was trying to find out about Sushant’s finances before leaving his home on 8th June. She reportedly asked Miranda for the PIN details of a card and wanted to change the same on net banking.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty & two others booked by NCB for alleged drug dealing; Actress to undergo blood test

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×