Rhea Chakraborty's confession leads NCB to probe drug link further; 8 actors to be summoned soon

Sushant Singh Rajput's case took a new turn after a possible drug angle came up sometime back. The NCB has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the procurement of drugs.
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB a few days back. Post that, the actress has made some shocking confessions related to Bollywood which are sure to shock everyone. Reportedly, she broke down on the second day of her interrogation and said that 80 percent of the film industry is indulged in doing drugs. She has also named 25 high profile Bollywood celebs in connection with the same. Now, the NCB is reportedly gearing up to summon all of them.

A 5-member team of the agency will interrogate this angle and will reportedly search for a link between the drug peddlers, politicians, and members of the film fraternity. Meanwhile, the latest reports reveal that out of the 25 names taken by the actress, three of them happen to be Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta. Rhea also revealed in her confession that there used to be parties where there was an attendance of celebs.

Well, there is no doubt that other than the 8 actors who will be reportedly summoned, the rest of the B-town celebs named by Rhea will also be under the scanner. Media reports also suggest that the NCB has accessed clinching WhatsApp chats in connection with the same as a part of their ‘plan of action.’ Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty admitted to the procurement of drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput through her brother Showik. She also alleged that he got addicted to drugs back in 2016 while shooting for Kedarnath.  

