Rhea Chakraborty's UP connection emerges; studied in Agra for 5 years

Rhea Chakraborty, who is emerging as the main suspect in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has an Uttar Pradesh connection.
6401 reads Mumbai
Rhea, according to sources, spent few years of her schooling at the Catholic school in Agra.

Rhea's father was in the Army Medical Corps who continuously moved from one city to another, and during one of these postings between 2002 and 2007, he was in Agra.

Rhea, during this period, studied at the St Clare's Senior Secondary School, one of the top-rated schools in Agra. She studied in this school for about four years, from class V to IX.

Rhea's schoolmates in Agra remember her as an outgoing girl who was into sports and extra-curricular activities. A schoolmate claimed that she was part of the school parliament as a class representative and a lot of seniors were her friends.

One of her former teachers recalled that Rhea was an 'active' student and good in studies.

"She had a lot of confidence and one could see that she was a good actor -- she introduced herself in class in a dramatic manner. She was intelligent too," the teacher said.

The teacher, who did not wish to be named for obvious reasons given the present situation, said that Rhea was a member of the women's basketball team.

The school principal Bhaskar Jesuraj confirmed that as per records of the school, Rhea Chakraborty studied in the school between 2002 and 2007. He said the principal at that time was Father Joseph Dabre.

Also Read: From movie mafia to drug conspiracy: Revelations made by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant's case

Credits :IANS

